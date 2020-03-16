Lufkin daycare: Child’s parent found presumptive positive for COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The parent of a child who attends daycare in Lufkin has been found presumptive positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing the daycare to the virus.
The individual is considered low risk but was tested as a precaution because he is an out-of-state health provider, according to Sharon Shaw, director of Angelina County & Cities Health District. The family is now in self-quarantine.
Jennifer Scott, the owner of the Kid’s Depot Early Learning Center, was told by both state and local health departments that it was safe for her to keep her daycare open, at least until test results are known.
The following letter was sent home to parents:
Meanwhile, daycares have been reminded of preventive practices.
Lisa King, who is a nurse, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital board member, and the owner of Right Step in Nacogdoches spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about what daycares are doing, as well as the checks and balances parents who use daycares can take.
