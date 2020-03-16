Lufkin Police: Man pistol-whipped inside home at Crown Colony

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man was injured late Sunday night after an incident at a home in the Crown Colony subdivision, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Officials said police were called to the scene on Spyglass Drive around 10:30 p.m.
“Before officers arrived, a gun went off inside the home and dispatchers were told that a man was bleeding,” said Jessica Pebsworth with Lufkin PD. “The caller believed the man had been shot.”
According to officials, police later learned the man had been pistol-whipped. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
The incident in under investigation.
