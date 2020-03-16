Nacogdoches ISD to remain closed through March 27

“It’s safe to say, as a nation, we’re in uncharted waters,” Frailey said. “While this is not solely a Nacogdoches problem, or even a Texas problem, how we move forward from here requires a communal effort. I know this continues to be a challenge for many families; we don’t make these decisions lightly. Please be sure that every decision made by NISD is guided by an overriding concern for the safety of students, staff and extended district family.”