Nacogdoches ISD to remain closed through March 27

From Nacogdoches ISD
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Nacogdoches ISD will remain closed through Friday, March 27, extending an earlier decision that canceled classes through March 18. The district continues to evaluate a rapidly developing situation regarding COVID-19 (new coronavirus), and out of an abundance of caution, has chosen to remain closed this week and next.
A decision of confirmation of reopening the school district will be made and communicated by 5 p.m., Thursday, March 26. Before settling on a decision, we will work with local health officials and follow guidance from Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control to assess our current exposure and potential for exposure.
“Our initial determination, as it was with most school districts, announcing a closure was made to give as much advance notice as we felt safe in providing,” said NISD interim Superintendent Alton Frailey. “At the time of our decision neither Texas nor federal officials had issued formal declarations of emergency.”
During the extended break, the NISD Student Nutrition Department will continue providing free lunches for students age 18 and younger. For more information, go to this link: http://www.nacisd.org/news/what_s_new/n_i_s_d_offering_students_free_lunches.
The extended time off raises questions about lost instruction time. NISD is formulating provisions for a continuation of learning for students that will be communicated in the days ahead by individual campuses. As the district moves farther into this, it is likely adjustments will be made to the 2019-2020 academic calendar.
“It’s safe to say, as a nation, we’re in uncharted waters,” Frailey said. “While this is not solely a Nacogdoches problem, or even a Texas problem, how we move forward from here requires a communal effort. I know this continues to be a challenge for many families; we don’t make these decisions lightly. Please be sure that every decision made by NISD is guided by an overriding concern for the safety of students, staff and extended district family.”
In the meantime, parents and the community can continue to monitor NISD’s social media accounts [Twitter: @NacISD; Facebook: @nacogdoches.isd] for further updates. NISD will also communicate with parents and staff through email updates, and the district will provide updates to Nacogdoches-area media.