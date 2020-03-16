Starbucks moving to ‘to-go’ orders only in response to coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starbucks says it’s moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for an unknown amount of time over concern about the new coronavirus and to increase social distancing.
KCBD reached out to Starbucks in Lubbock to confirm the news of moving to a to-go only model.
Starting March 16, at noon, Starbucks will no longer allow patrons to congregate inside the coffee shops, and all orders will be to-go only.
Starbucks said it is closing seating in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at drive-thrus or on the Starbucks app.
The company will also temporary close stores in what it calls “high social-gathering locations,” such as malls and university campuses, and it will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.
