Stephen F. Austin University: plans to problem solve

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Last week, the President of Stephen F. Austin University, Dr. Scott Gordon, announced that campus was on restricted operations until April 6th, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials at Stephen F. Austin have been working hard to make sure students are well-adjusted. Currently one thing the school is doing is keeping the resident halls open. “Many of our students have a need to be here on campus to get food and meals therefore, we’re going to keep our east college dining hall open as well,” said Gordon.
Since restricting operations on campus, the staff has faced a few challenges, one issue they are having is crediting the students for used meal plans. But according to Dr. Gordon, keeping an open line of communication is important.
“Students will have an email in their inbox that will outline the plan, It’s a fairly extensive plan for how we are going to credit the students for used meal plans and housing and so on,” said Gordon.
One way the school is addressing issues is the SFA staff members have established a hotline for people to call in with any questions they may have, from housing, to online instruction, and course transitions. The staff says they’ve actually gotten a lot of wonderful feedback about the way the university has been handling this crisis.
“It’s been really great. We’ve had the chance to answer people’s questions and give them good information as quickly as we can," said Dr. Adam Peck, SFA, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs.
Peck says the plan is to problem-solve.
SFA officials say they will continue to have the hotline available for the next week. They can be reached at 936-468-3401.
