Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Be prepared for another wet and cloudy workweek as East Texas once again sits in an active weather pattern. Starting with today’s set up, a cold front is currently sitting stationary just south of our viewing area. This front will bring cooler air to Deep East Texas overnight and temps are expected to drop into the 50s and lower 60s across the area. This stationary front will lift north as a warm front tomorrow and will bring widespread 70s across areas south of I-20 before likely stalling once again. As for rain chances, we will continue to see a few light showers moving across East Texas this evening with a large portion of the area remaining dry until late tonight and early tomorrow morning as an upper-level disturbance will track showers and isolated thunderstorms to our northernmost counties. These showers and storms look to persist into the mid to late morning hours before rain becomes spotty once again. As we head into Monday evening, most of East Texas looks to actually stay dry for the remainder of the day, which is a nice change. Tuesday(St. Patrick’s Day) we will see scattered showers and isolated storms with the better chances for rain also remaining contained to the first half of the day before once again becoming spotty in the afternoon. Showers and storms begin to look more likely as we get into the second half of the work week but this will also not be a constant rain throughout the day and rain does look to favor the northern half of the area with higher rain totals remaining mainly north of I-20. A pair of cold fronts moves through early and late on Friday and could give another brief reprieve in the rain before more showers arrive later on Saturday.