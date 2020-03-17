Angelina County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 fears: ‘We must all be part of the solution, not the problem’

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The 2020 Angelina County Fair has been canceled as a way to combat the spread of COVID-19, organizers announced on Tuesday.
Cary W. Sims, a spokesperson for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension in Angelina County, released a statement explaining why the fair was canceled, and how funds raised would be distributed in order to recoup the money spent on livestock projects.
“At the end of the day, we must all be part of the solution, and not part of the problem," the release said. "We are currently working on a platform to provide a fund by which we can distribute funds raised in the community to the Exhibitors in order to recoup some of the money spent on these livestock projects.
“We would encourage anyone that intended to buy items at our sale to send their funds to the Buyers Pool for that purpose. Your tax-deductible donations can be mailed or pledged online at www.angelinacountyfair.com. Also, we are working towards having a fair during the summer months for the projects that are not time-sensitive.”
Sims added that organizers will still award 10 scholarships to senior exhibitors, honoring the $10,000 commitment from Brookshire Brothers.
