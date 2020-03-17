City of Lufkin announces proactive measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

LUFKIN, TX – From the City of Lufkin:
March 17, 2020 – Consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the City of Lufkin is taking proactive measures to prevent the potential spread of the Coronavirus in the City of Lufkin and Angelina County, including limiting in-person interactions for city business and temporarily reducing certain special events.
The City of Lufkin will continue all city services; however, the city will temporarily postpone public commission and advisory committee meetings.
Access to Lufkin City Hall will remain open, but the city is encouraging that city business be handled online or via telephone whenever possible.
These measures are being taken in response to CDC recommendations and out of an abundance of caution in order to protect the public health, particularly our most vulnerable populations. The measures are also intended to slow the potential spread of this virus in our area, which in turn eases the burden on medical care providers. Preserving the health and safety of our employees allows essential city services to continue without interruptions.
While the city is discouraging public gatherings with significant numbers of people present, the city does encourage the continued support of local businesses by Lufkin residents and visitors.
Remember to follow these preventative measures in your daily life:
· Frequently wash your hands;
· Stay at home if you have any symptoms of illness, especially fever or difficulty breathing;
· Avoid close personal contact with people, such as shaking hands; and
· Frequently disinfect surfaces at home and in the workplace.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Effective as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, neither the Pitser Garrison Convention Center nor the Pines Theater will conduct special events open to the public. In keeping with the CDC recommendation, the city encourages private event organizers in the City of Lufkin to postpone events with 10+ people.
PAYING UTILITY BILLS
Anyone who needs to pay a utility bill may do so via the web portal at: https://click2gov.cityoflufkin.com/Click2GovCX/index.html. Payments for your water bill may be made at the department’s drive-thru window.
Lufkin Parks and RECREATION
All activities at the Recreation Center and all off-site activities sponsored by Parks & Recreation are temporarily postponed. City parks remain open to the public.
MUNICIPAL COURT
Effective as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Lufkin’s Municipal Court calendar of activities will be temporarily postponed. Payments may be made online.
LIBRARY AND ZOO
All public activities at the Kurth Memorial Library and the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter are temporarily postponed. The public park at the Zoo remains open.
Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said, “We want the public to know that there is no need whatsoever to panic or jump to conclusions. These temporary measures are simply designed to comply with CDC guidelines, to be proactive in protecting the public, and to maintain all essential city services.” Williamson further stated, “We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we navigate this uncharted territory.”
Anyone with questions can visit http://cityoflufkin.com/ or call the city at 936-634-8881.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Angelina County had no CDC confirmed cases of Coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.