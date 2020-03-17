Daycares, child care providers encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for good reason

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Toddlers in a daycare setting nap without a care in the world. So unlike their working parents.
“I have a 9-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 14-month-old,” said parent Samantha Rushing.
That kind of responsibility must lead to concerns about COVID 19.
“A little, not too much though,” said Rushing. Then she sighed and said, “I mean, I do think about if one of my children were to get sick what would happen."
No one wants sick children, so there are strict guidelines for daycares to follow during times like these.
State advisories were sent out this week, says Right Step owner Lisa King. She says responsible daycares probably had them in place weeks ago.
"We're washing hands. We're cleaning constantly. And that's what everybody needs to just kind of settle down and realize that this thing can be decreased if we contain," advised King.
The nurse and hospital board member advises parents to know the facts. The potential for risk is certainly there.
"Currently we don't have any confirmed cases (in Nacogdoches). That's not to say people around Nacogdoches do not have the virus,” said King. But they haven't been tested yet because they're asymptomatic."
Like most children.
"From everything from the CDC is telling us is with children being infected do not get ill like an older and compromised adult does,” said King. “And that's the main thing we want to do. Look for people who have symptoms, people who have fevers and exclude them from our programs."
Daycare operators know the guidelines are fluid and could change at any moment. Their goal is to remain open to best serve parents and their children.
CDC and state guidelines as they pertain to childcare facilities can serve as good checks and balances for parents.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.