First Alert: Warm, southerly winds will rule the day until a Friday cold front comes calling

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the early evening hours before waning and moving out of East Texas later on this evening.
We will be under mostly cloudy skies as southerly winds will really kick in on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to windy days in our part of the state. Some of the wind gusts the next couple of days could reach 30 mph at times.
Our rain chances will remain on the low-end the next couple of days, but it will stay warm and humid as daytime highs top out near the 80-degree mark.
On Friday morning, the much-advertised cold front will finally make its way into East Texas, bringing with it our best chance to see some widespread heavy rainfall.
The locally heavy downpours on Friday will taper down late in the day as temperatures fall on the heels of northerly winds.
This will set us up for a cloudy and much cooler weekend ahead as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 40’s and daytime highs only reach the upper 50’s. While Saturday will be a cloudy and mainly dry day, Sunday is shaping up to be a damp, dreary day as we have a 70% chance of a chilly rain overspreading East Texas.
Rainfall amounts by this time next week look to average two-to-three inches with most of the rainfall occurring on Friday and Sunday.
