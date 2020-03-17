Gov. Abbott activates Texas National Guard to help with COVID-19 response

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he has activated the Texas Army National Guard so that its personnel will be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19.
“By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COV-19.” Abbott said. “I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans and want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to make sure the Texas National Guard has the capacity to serve at a moment’s notice where they are needed most.”
According to a press release from Gov. Gregg Abbott’s office, activating the National Guard ensures that its personnel will be able to assist in various forms throughout the state when needed. Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the Texas Army National Guard are excluded from this activation, so they can “continue serving the people of Texas in their respective fields," the press release stated.
