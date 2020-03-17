Junior College athletes see seasons comes to an end as NJCAA cancels spring sports seasons

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The seasons officially came to an end on Monday for junior college athletes from around East Texas after the NJCAA announced they were moving from a brief suspension of seasons to a full cancellation.
The decision comes as the Center for Disease Control is asking for people to limit large crowds for at least eight more weeks as the country tries to get a handle on the COVID-19 outbreak.
The move will eliminate competition in six sports (baseball, softball, tennis, track, golf and lacrosse) in three different divisions. The NJCAA also announced that athletes enrolled in school for the year that are affected will not lose a year of eligibility.
The move comes as several schools were looking to make deep runs in the season. One of those was the Angelina College basketball team who was set to make their first appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament for the first time in 22 years.
“it is the toughest conversation I have had in my coaching career,” Angelina Head Coach Nick Wade said. “All year I begged and pleaded to give more of them self to the person next to them and they did just that. Some of these sophomores were looking forward to this to show themselves to the big schools. I know it is the right decisions for health reasons. it is tough for an understatement.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.