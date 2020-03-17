LeTourneau, UT Tyler move all classes online for remainder of semester

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Both UT Tyler and Le Tourneau University have made the decision to resume classes only online for the remainder of the semester.
A statement from UT Tyler says that to comply with CDC guidance for social distancing, all classes for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester will be held online.
“College deans, faculty members and support staff are working diligently to transition class materials online. We will accommodate extraordinary cases where online cannot provide the appropriate instructive platform (certain labs, etc.) on a case-by-case basis. Students should contact faculty members for more information. All classes resume online March 23,” the statement said.
The university is also postponing spring commencement. A new date will be announced as soon as possible.
Le Tourneau University is taking a similar course of action.
A statement from the school said “online instruction for residential students begins on Monday, March 23, 2020 and will continue for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. This includes suspending all in-person flight and maintenance operations at the Abbott Aviation Center and the McKinney campus, as well as all clinical, lab, and field experiences of other disciplines that take place on the Longview campus. Students will receive separate communication from their respective academic areas about making up these requirements at a later date.”
LETU also said residence halls are closing.
“Residence halls will close for the semester on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m., and will not reopen for Spring Term 2020. Due to concerns for safety and controlling the spread of COVID-19, we are asking that students move out of campus housing quickly and in adherence to social distancing protocols.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.