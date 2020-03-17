EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some very dense fog, especially north of I-20 this morning. Expect another cloudy day. A few sprinkles or some drizzle will be possible this morning, but better rain chances are in the forecast for late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start out in the 50s and 60s this morning and reach the mid 70s by afternoon. More clouds and even better chances for rain over the next few days. The best chance for heavy rainfall will come Thursday into Friday as a cold front arrives in East Texas. Temperatures ahead of the front will be warm with highs in the upper 70s, but behind the front, temperatures will drop quickly. Afternoon highs on Friday will only reach the lower 60s and the weekend will be even cooler with highs in the upper 50s.