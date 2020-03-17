Nacogdoches County steer show postponed for at least two weeks

Payton Ramsey, Garrison FFA is told by the judge she received Reserve Champion Steer honors at the Nacogdoches County Junior Steer Show.
By Donna McCollum | March 16, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 11:44 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Organizers of the Nacogdoches County Steer Show is postponed for at least two weeks, according to Nacogdoches County Texas A&M Extension Agent Ricky Thompson. The show was originally scheduled to coincide with the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo, which was cancelled last week.

Thompson says the organizers will meet again on March 30 to see if circumstances are any better towards having the steer show.

4-H and FFA youth from across Nacogdoches County have been preparing their livestock for the show.

