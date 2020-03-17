San Augustine Independent School District will begin online classes Wednesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From San Augustine Independent School District:
SAISD has determined that in order to keep our employees, students, & community safe during this unprecedented time, SAISD will begin online classes beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. These online classes, as well as lesson packets are mandatory and will be constantly monitored by teachers.
The pandemic has hindered face-to-face interactions; however, the educational process will continue in the online environment. Our teachers and staff have worked diligently to develop an online approach so that learning continues. Please ensure that your child participates daily in the online lessons and lesson packets as their work will be monitored by their teacher.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020, SAISD will begin distributing Chromebooks and lesson packets for our students. Parents, please follow this schedule:
1. PreK-2 grade – Lesson packets will be ready for pickup in the Elementary Cafeteria between noon-3:00pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and 8:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
2. Grades 3-5 – Chromebooks will be available for pickup in the Elementary Cafeteria between noon-3:00pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and 8:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
3. Grades 6-8 - Chromebooks will be available for pickup at the High School Cafeteria between noon-3:00pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and 8:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
4. Grades 9-12 - Chromebooks will be available for pickup at the High School Cafeteria between noon-3:00pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and 8:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Please call the principal if you are unable to pick these materials up.
SAISD will provide “TO GO” food service for all students beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Students may pick up breakfast between 8:00am-9:00am and lunch between the hours of 11:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday at the High School Cafeteria.
At this time, SAISD cannot determine when students will be returning to the classrooms. However, we will continually assess the pandemic situation and keep you informed of any changes that occur. Please visit our FB and website page (www.saisd.us) often for updates.
Dr. Virginia Liepman-Superintendent
Dr. Jason Mixon – Assistant Superintendent
