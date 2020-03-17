Tuesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this afternoon with cloudy skies and a few spotty showers. We will continue to warm to the mid 70s for most places, but northern counties will be cooler and southern counties will be warmer. A few pockets of heavy rainfall are expected too come through late tonight. Overnight lows will be unseasonably warm, in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be similar with mostly cloud skies, 70s, and off and on showers. A few thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, mainly up north. A cold front will pass through on Friday morning, dropping temperatures to the low 60s. Rain will continue over the weekend with cool temperatures in the upper 50s. More rain is expected on Monday as we warm to the mid 60s.