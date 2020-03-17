TxDOT: Northbound flyover on US 59 South at Loop 287 in Lufkin to be closed temporarily

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic will be diverted today because the northbound flyover on U.S. Highway 59 South at the intersection of South Loop 287 will be closed temporarily, so crews can repair signage, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Motorists should prepare for brief delays.
“Traffic will be moved to the main lanes where motorists can access the northbound access lanes of SL 287," a tweet from TxDOT’s Lufkibn office stated. “Motorists should stay alert and obey all signage and work zones in the area.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.