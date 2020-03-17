Wrestlemania still a go but will have no fans

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Showcase of the Immortals will set an attendance record this year that you could bet World Wrestling Entertainment does not want to set but have no choice.
The WWE announced on Monday night that their annual Wrestlemania event would be moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on April 5. The event will not have a live crowd but will be on live PPV. The event brings in thousands of fans from all over the world and had already lost fans from Europe with travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Local officials had threatened to pull the plug on the event if Vince McMahon and the company did not. The show is the biggest company each year and usually sets attendance records at the stadiums that hold the annual show.
This year’s event will be headlined by Drew McIntyre challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, John Cena versus “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, WWE Women’s champion Becky Lynch versus Shayna Baszler and The Undertaker versus AJ Styles.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.