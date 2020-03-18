All Angelina County school districts extend closure through April 3

Given the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Lufkin ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 3rd in an effort support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state, and an increase in confirmed cases in our county seems likely. Suspending operations for this length of time will allow us to determine, in coordination with local health officials, whether the virus is continuing to have community spread or whether it has been contained. We are coordinating with other school districts in the county and will use the week before April 3rd to make any decisions on whether there is a need to extend the suspension further. To provide a sense of possible impact in order to help you prepare: If there is a need to continue the suspension at that time, it would likely be for at least 3 more weeks beyond April 3rd.