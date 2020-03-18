All Angelina County school districts extend closure through April 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - All Angelina County School districts will be extending their school closure to fight the COVID-19 virus through April 3.
The includes Lufkin ISD, Hudson ISD, Huntington ISD, Zavalla ISD, Diboll ISD and Central ISD.
The following is a release from Lufkin ISD:
Given the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Lufkin ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 3rd in an effort support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state, and an increase in confirmed cases in our county seems likely. Suspending operations for this length of time will allow us to determine, in coordination with local health officials, whether the virus is continuing to have community spread or whether it has been contained. We are coordinating with other school districts in the county and will use the week before April 3rd to make any decisions on whether there is a need to extend the suspension further. To provide a sense of possible impact in order to help you prepare: If there is a need to continue the suspension at that time, it would likely be for at least 3 more weeks beyond April 3rd.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. We want to reiterate a request to our broader community to take the following reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of the illness:
- Don’t shake hands
- Wash your hands regularly
- Limit movement within the community, especially avoiding crowded placed and maintaining 3 to 6 ft of distance between people (at least an arm’s length)
- If you are moving around in the community, don’t congregate in large groups
- For those who have traveled to areas with known COVID-19 cases – both inside and outside of the country – we ask that you self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms. Students who have traveled should plan to stay home for two weeks after arriving home. Please contact your campus to let them know, and this will be considered an excused absence.
- If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider for medical advice .
- Keep your child at home if he/she feels ill, even if you think it is just a cold.
- Do not leave the house if you are ill, except to access medical care
This is a quickly changing situation, and we will continue to monitor information, will assess conditions throughout the week, and will provide the next updates via the district's website and social media.
Thank you for your support and cooperation as we ensure that all members of the community in Lufkin ISD stay safe and healthy.
