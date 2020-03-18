Angelina County commissioners address COVID-19 changes to pay, closures

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -During an emergency meeting, Tuesday evening, the Angelina County Commissioners’ Court voted to allow all of its non-essential employees to remain home with pay until March 31.
The county commissioners called the emergency meeting to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the county commissioners voted to close all non-essential county offices like the district clerk’s office, the county clerk’s office, and the county judge’s office until March 31. The landfill, the airport refueling station, the county jail, and the juvenile detention facility will remain open until then.
However, the Angelina County Commissioners tabled a vote to issue a disaster declaration. Ricky Conner, Angelina County’s emergency management coordinator, said the measure is not needed at this time because there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Angelina County at this time.
The commissioners also explained that the Angelina County and Cities Health District has set up a hotline that people who think they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms can call to get screened. That number is (903) 630-8500. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
