Coronavirus call center is open in Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County and Cities Health District has opened up a local coronavirus call center for residents to ask questions and share concerns with their staff.
“A variety of phone calls,” said Sharon Shaw, administrator with ACCHD. “We’re seeing individuals who just have questions and concerns and they’re asking exposure questions. How do I know if I have it? What are the symptoms like?”
Right now there are still no confirmed cases in Angelina County. But they understand that it will come here eventually and they want to be supportive of residents.
“Great, helpful people on the call line and so they’re able to answer your questions and if there is a situation where they feel like it’s warranted, they’re handing that phone call off to a trained public health professional who’s asking more questions about travel history and let’s see if we can identify whether you may have been exposed,” Shaw said.
While we may not be allowed inside the call center, they are taking calls at a steady speed they said. All you have to do is pull out your phone and dial (936)-630-8500 and somebody will be able to talk to you.
“We’re taking phone calls and if an individual is screened to have key points, signs and symptoms and a travel history that warrants,” said Shaw. “We will send them to a collection center to do the testing and we arrange that with the person.”
Just like there have been cases of the flu in Angelina County and surrounding counties, Shaw said there will be cases that come here.
“The public needs to understand that we will have cases. There will be cases in Angelina County. There will be cases in Polk County,” Shaw said. “There will be cases in most counties in the state of Texas. It’s a virus, transmitted person to person. Use good hygiene, follow the social distancing rules.”
They are limited in collecting and testing supplies but the district says they are making best use of their resources by prioritizing those who they really feel like may have had some exposure.
The line is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The number is (936)-630-8500.
