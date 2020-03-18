Excessive stockpiling puts others at risk, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service specialist says

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is wanting to remind you there is a difference between purchasing in preparation to stay home and the excessive stockpiling that is being seen amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
In an article posted on agirlifetoday.tamu.edu, a Texas A&M AgriLIfe Extension Service specialist discusses how social distancing only requires a two-week supply of items.
“The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has understandably caused people to feel fearful,” said Miquela Smith, AgriLife Extension specialist-health, Amarillo. "Families want to be as prepared as possible during this time of uncertainty. Social distancing is critical right now, and one reason to stock up on certain items is to avoid making repeated trips into crowded public areas. You should also stay home if you become sick, except to seek medical care."
Smith says stockpiling supplies could result in sick individuals not being able to get the supplies they need. This could worsen the spread of the coronavirus.
“The resounding message from public health authorities is to prepare but don’t panic,” said Smith. “We must all rely on each other during a pandemic; buying more than you need can endanger others.”
Smith recommends each person should do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by washing their hands and engaging in disinfecting practices along with social distancing.
