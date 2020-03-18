First Alert: Rain chances ramp up with a cold front on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The unseasonably warm weather will be here to stay for one more day until a strong cold front comes calling on Friday, bringing us a likely chance of heavy rain and some thunderstorms followed by a notable cool down as we head into the weekend.
In the short term, however, warm, southerly winds will keep the mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions in place.
Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60’s with daytime highs on Thursday expected to top out around the 80-degree mark. We do have a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday, but most areas in Deep East Texas look to remain dry.
On Friday morning, the much-advertised cold front will finally make its way into East Texas, bringing with it our best chance to see some widespread, heavy rainfall.
The locally heavy downpours on Friday will taper down late in the day as temperatures fall on the heels of northerly winds.
This will set us up for a cloudy and much cooler weekend ahead as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 40’s and daytime highs only reach the upper 50’s. While Saturday will be a cloudy and mainly dry day, Sunday is shaping up to be a damp, dreary day as we have a 70% chance of a chilly rain overspreading East Texas.
Rainfall amounts by this time next week look to average two-to-three inches with most of the rainfall occurring on Friday and Sunday.
A shift in our upper-level wind pattern looks to bring us drier weather for next week as we should see more sunshine and warming temperatures.
