FULL INTERVIEW: 4 years later, Underwood reflects on SFA Cinderella run

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA fans were hoping to watch their team make a run in this year's NCAA Tournament but like everything else, COVID-19 shut it down.
With no basketball to look forward to we decided to catch up with Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood who coached SFA to three straight national tournaments from 2014-2016.
On this day in 2016, his Lumberjacks beat West Virginia 70-56 in their opening tournament game. The team was led by Thomas Walkup who had 33 points in the contest at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames caught up with Coach Underwood. You can watch the full interview here and catch a special new segment “Way Back Sports” tonight on KTRE at 10.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.