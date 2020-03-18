Gov. Greg Abbott confirms 3rd Texas coronavirus death at press conference

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that a third Texas resident has died as a result of the coronavirus.
Abbott said the person who died was a resident at a retirement center in Arlington. The individual had taken part in activities at the center, but he or she had not traveled recently or had any contact with other known COVID-19 patients.
The individual who died was hospitalized on March 12, and the person died on Monday. The test results came back on Tuesday, Abbott said.
Abbott said there are now 83 confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas. Those cases are spread out over 23 counties. Thus far, three people have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection, he said.
In addition, there are about 1,900 people who could possibly have the coronavirus and are being monitored for symptoms, Abbott said.
Northeast Texas Public Health is reporting that in its coverage area, there are five COVID-19 cases in Smith County, one in Gregg County, one in Van Zandt County, and one in Rusk County. In addition, KSLA is reporting that there is another case in Bowie County.
Tarrant County Judge Gen Whitley said county-level health officials have a conference call with “local partners” like school superintendents, chamber presidents, and volunteer organizations like Meals on Wheels every morning to give updates on the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
He said they would be announcing new county-wide restrictions at a later press conference.
“We’re going to get through this,” Whitley said. “We have a plan. It will be changing as this situation progresses.”
Whitley urged Tarrant County residents to look out for each other. He said people should check on elderly neighbors and relatives to see how they are doing.
