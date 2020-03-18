Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun is back in Texas to continue his recovery from a broken jaw. Calhoun was able to return from Arizona on a team charter after being examined by the doctor who did surgery on his jaw just more than a week ago. Calhoun's jaw was broken when he was hit in the face by a fastball in a spring training game March 8. He had surgery the following day. The Rangers say Calhoun has no other current symptoms outside the jaw fracture and will be able to start light cardio activity later this week.