Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Big Texas cities limit bars, restaurants; 2nd death reported
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The second death in Texas related to COVID-19 was announced Tuesday, hours after Austin joined other major cities statewide in closing bars and restaurant dining rooms to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Capitol in Austin also will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the State Preservation Board. The Capitol Visitors Center, the Texas State Cemetery and the Capitol Visitors Parking Garage also will be closed for the duration of the coronavirus emergency. The state reported its first death related to the virus Monday.
BORDER-MIGRANT CAMP
US sued to stop deportation of 3 children to El Salvador
HOUSTON (AP) — Lawyers for three children in El Salvador are suing the U.S. government, demanding that they be released from a government facility and allowed to seek asylum. Their mother remains at a squalid tent camp in Matamoros, Mexico, where an estimated 2,000 people are waiting for their court hearings a short distance away in Brownsville, Texas. She sent the children across the border on their own after losing her asylum case. Many parents at the camp have made the same choice. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 498 children in its custody have said their family is in Mexico.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION COURTS
Asylum seekers attend border court amid outbreak
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — U.S. immigration courts sharply scaled back operations Monday but have stopped well short of a total shutdown demanded by employees, including judges and government attorneys. The partial shutdown doesn't extend to courts in immigration detention centers or to the government's “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in the U.S. Wearing face masks, about 30 asylum-seekers who had been waiting in Mexico were escorted by authorities into a federal building on Monday in El Paso, Texas, some carrying children.
AP-US-COLD-CASE-MURDER-CHARGE
Pair charged in '09 cold case that left Minnesota mom dead
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former MMA fighter accused in two slayings in Texas is one of two people charged in the death of a woman who was abducted from a Minnesota domestic violence shelter 11 years ago, authorities said Monday. Forty-five-year-old Cedric Marks, of Killeen, Texas, has been charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder in the 2009 slaying of April Pease, who was the mother of one of his children. Thirty-four-year-old Kellee Sorensen of Lynden, Washington, faces a similar charge. Marks is also suspected in the strangling deaths of his ex-girlfriend and another man in Texas last January.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-VOTING
Amid virus, Congress' leaders resist call for remote voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some lawmakers want Congress to allow remote voting in the House and Senate as the coronavirus spreads around the country. But congressional leaders are resisting the idea. The dispute pits the scourge of the infection against two centuries of tradition. It also underscores Washington's struggle to adapt to recommendations that evolve daily about how to handle the pandemic. Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of traveling to the U.S. Capitol — especially by air — at a time when health experts want people to avoid crowds. But leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the change.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS
US governors expand shut downs amid coronavirus concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A growing number of governors across the U.S. are ordering the temporary closure of certain businesses such as dine-in restaurants, fitness centers and movie theaters because of concerns over the coronavirus. Other governors on Monday were still leaving those decisions to local officials or the businesses themselves. That's created a patchwork of precautions nationwide in the absence of the type of national directives that have occurred in some other countries. Some governors expressed a desire Monday for greater direction from the federal government. Others said such decisions are best made by mayors, county officials or school boards who are more closely in touch with their communities.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS EXECUTION
COVID-19 stay: Execution halted for man who killed family
HOUSTON (AP) — The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has prompted the top Texas criminal appeals court to grant a 60-day execution stay for a man condemned for killing his family. John William Hummel was to be put to death Wednesday in the Texas death chamber. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected all of his grounds for appeal Monday but said it would postpone the 1. execution “in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the execution.” Hummel was convicted in 2011 of murdering his wife, daughter and father-in-law at the family's suburban Fort Worth home.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BORDER
Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is considering a plan to turn back all people who cross the border illegally from Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two administration officials said Tuesday that the president has the power to take such action during a pandemic like the coronavirus outbreak but is still considering whether to do so. The officials spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the plan hasn’t been announced. An advocacy group says “the administration is using the pandemic as a pretext to advance its long-term goal of curtailing asylum rights for people fleeing persecution.”
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-LATINOS
Tuesday's primaries offer chance for Biden to reach Latinos
PHOENIX (AP) — Tuesday’s primaries in Arizona and Florida offer Joe Biden a chance to show he can make up ground with Latinos, a crucial group of voters he’ll need in his corner to defeat President Donald Trump. In Biden’s pursuit of the Democratic presidential nomination, he’s run repeatedly into a wall in the West, where Bernie Sanders’ strength among Latinos propelled his campaign even as he struggled with other groups. Biden is playing catch-up when it comes to engaging Latino voters and is weighed down by anger over the high rate of deportations during the Obama administration, which left scars for many immigrants and their families.
CATHOLIC CHURCH-EL FUTURO
US Hispanic Catholics are future, but priest numbers dismal
PHOENIX (AP) — A booming Hispanic population is seen by many U.S. Roman Catholics as a key to the church's future. In large parts of the United States, recent years have been difficult for the church. Hundreds of schools and parishes have closed, and bankruptcy stemming from sexual abuse has hit hard in the Northeast. There's a different mood in the Southwest. Hispanics now account for 40% of all U.S. Catholics and a solid majority of school-age Catholics. But there are also some big challenges. Catholic researchers say Hispanics are strikingly underrepresented in Catholic schools and in the priesthood, and there's hard work ahead to try to close those gaps.