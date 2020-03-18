Lufkin City Council addresses security measures related to COVID-19 pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Lufkin City Council voted to give the town’s city manager the authority to implement new security measures designed to “address the widespread pandemic of COVID-19.”
Before the city council voted on the measure, Lufkin City Manager Wright explained that the emergency agenda item basically deals with limiting the public’s access to city offices. He added that people will still be able to get permits and pay their water bills. There will still be pickups for trash and recycled objects and there will still be emergency services, Wright said.
Mayor Bob Brown said that Wright will keep the city council abreast of every decision he makes regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Wright will have the authority to make-coronavirus-related changes until June 2, Brown said.
The emergency agenda item states, “Consider and take action on a resolution authorizing the city manager, in his discretion, to take any and all personnel and operations measures necessary to address the widespread pandemic of COVID-19.”
“Hopefully things will have settled down by then, and we’ll be back to normal as much as possible,” Brown said.
On a related note, the Lufkin City Council also voted to amend the 2019-2020 operating budget to provide enough funding to pay overtime for police and fire department personnel. The measure will also provide for an additional $50,000 to help pay for contingencies.
Earlier in the meeting, the Lufkin City Council also voted to authorize an amendment to the 2019-2020 budget to allow for the purchase of a new fire truck and approved the sale of the building at 125 S. First Street that once housed the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
