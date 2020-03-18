Lufkin ISD: All events are postponed indefinitely, including prom

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officials tell us that all Lufkin ISD events are postponed indefinitely, including prom.
The CDC's most recent guidelines recommends that people avoid groups of 10 or more to lessen the risk of spreading covid-19. This directly affects students and businesses in Angelina County.
Lufkin High School's prom was originally scheduled for April 18th. And for some seniors, it doesn't seem promising.
"I mean we've heard of coronavirus, but we never thought it would hit us like this,” LHS Senior, Kaelin Morris said. “It's like we're missing out on things. Missing out for those last times that we spend time with each other."
“They're sadden by the fact that they may not have an opportunity to have that memory. I think that does bring some concern to us,” Kaelin’s father, Kendrick Morris expressed.
If Lufkin High School’s prom gets cancelled, other seniors like Verania Martinez say they may be lucky.
"I didn’t plan ahead of time. I have procrastinated on getting a dress and stuff. But it's just really sad to see that other people already buy their dresses and get their appointments,” Martinez said.
Many business, like Texas Sized Selfie, will take a drastic hit from events being postponed or canceled.
“In the last 24 hours, we have lost 4 events in the upcoming weeks and that is through the end of March. We are expecting more through the beginning of April,” Candace Stott, co-owner of Texas Sized Selfie said.
Stott says the uncertainty is the worst part.
“As uncomfortable as it is going to make us all to miss these things or postpone these thigs, it is for the betterment of us all to get it done,” Stott added.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.