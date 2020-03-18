Nac Blood Center: Blood supply low, donors needed

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Blood supply is low and there is a great need for donors in deep East Texas. That's according to The Blood Center in Nacogdoches.
Like many other facilities, the Blood Center is being impacted by mobile blood drive cancellations.
With COVID-19 precautions underway, school blood drives have been canceled, which make up about 70% of the blood centers collection.
That will result in the loss of about 300 units of blood, according to the Blood Center’s Regional Manager Tamara Billiot. She tells us they are critically low on type O-positive, O-negative red cells, and all type of platelets.
“I think the fears of the coronavirus have the community maybe fearful that it may be transmitted by blood. We want them to understand that donating is incredibly safe,” Billiot explained.
Billiot says 40 units of blood a day is needed to serve the deep East Texas area. The Blood Center is currently accepting walk-ins at the Nacogdoches and Lufkin locations.
