Nonprofit in Nacogdoches offers financial help to laid-off workers during COVID-19 pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A nonprofit organization in Nacogdoches is helping hourly workers in its community bridge the income gap if they’re temporarily laid off due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) said the assistance is directed toward companies who have to layoff hourly workers, whether it’s related to family care or if the company closes its doors due to the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to reach out to them and help those employees with couple months rent and utilities, specifically, so they cannot miss their rental payments and so forth,” said Patti Goodrum, director of Love INC. “That’s the biggest need we have in our community, other than just food and supplies and those sorts of things.”
The assistance isn’t available to just anyone at request; Goodrum said employers who have to close their business, or if they have to layoff workers, can contact Love INC to nominate their employees for assistance. Goodrum added that those employees should also follow-up with Love INC to make sure they’re validated.
“If the supervisor will recommend the client then it just cuts our time in half to validate them,” Goodrum explained. “We just really want to reach the people who need help.”
Love INC’s ability to provide financial assistance to members of the community is largely driven by donations from fellow East Texans. Goodrum said anyone interested in donating can do so by visiting Love INC’s Facebook page, visit the nonprofit’s website, or you can drop their office to make a cash or check donation.
Goodrum added that if you send a check, make sure to designate on the Memo line that the donation is meant specifically for ‘COVID-19’ or related descriptions. Oftentimes, nonprofits are required to lump donations into a single fund, though specific donations can be made for specific causes.
