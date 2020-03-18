Panola College to extend spring break, move to online instruction

All Panola College locations will be closed next week to students and visitors as faculty and staff work to transition courses. Offices will reopen with altered operations and limited staffing on March 30th. While the staff remains ready to assist students in person by appointment only, students are encouraged to conduct business via phone call, zoom meetings, and email. Items needed from the Panola College Store may be purchased online at www.panolacollegestore.com and can be shipped or picked up at the door. The fitness center will be closed for the being.