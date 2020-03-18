Pharmacy in Nacogdoches among services offering delivery, curbside pick-up for customers in need

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Residents in Nacogdoches who avoid leaving their homes, or fear to leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are finding solace in businesses who are ramping up delivery and curbside pick-up services.
Stripling’s Pharmacy is one of the businesses who is offering to deliver prescriptions to customers who can’t leave their homes and curbside pick-up for customers who can leave their homes but would rather avoid face-to-face interaction.
The pharmacy already offered a delivery service, but employees said they’ve seen a noticeable uptick in customers who request it.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides spoke with Stripling’s Pharmacy about the service, how it works, and why they believe it makes a difference.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.