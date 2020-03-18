San Augustine County, city work together on COVID-19 preps

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Rural counties across the region are making their own contingency plans against the spread of COVID-19.
San Augustine county and city entities gathered Tuesday to update one another of the plans they have in place. The director of Hope Medical, a federal qualified health clinic, told the group the state health department’s protocol goes into days. Mike Belgard found an alternative.
The state is overwhelmed with a lot of their stuff. So, what we've done is gotten with Quest. They're going to give us 20 test kits per clinic which is going to be about 60, 70 test kits."
Hope has clinics in San Augustine, Center, and Tenaha.
