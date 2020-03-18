Wednesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures today will be close to 10 degrees above average, making it to the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy but a few peeks of sunshine cannot be ruled out. Rain is expected to move back in late tonight. Tomorrow will be cloudy and warm, in the upper 70s. Late Thursday night and early Friday morning, there is potential for a few stronger storms because a cold front will be moving through East Texas. Breezy winds and heavy rainfall will be the main concerns. Saturday will be cool, in the upper 50s to low 60s but there is a very low chance for rain. Showers return on Sunday as we only make it to the upper 50s. We will finally get a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, we temperatures make it to upper 60s to low 70s.