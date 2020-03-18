Woman buys supplies for family who can’t afford them amidst COVID-19 breakout

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With many stores low or completely out of some much needed items, an East Texas woman wanted to make sure those who can’t get supplies are taken care of.
“If they get out and they get this [coronavirus], there’s no guarantee that she will get over it,” said Martha Williams discussing the safety of her friend, Carolyn Chandler.
Williams cares for Chandler and her son, Willie Tant. Worried about them, she didn’t think twice about taking an extra step to ensure they have what they need.
“They live on a fixed income, so they don’t always have enough money for everything,” said Williams. “I went out and found toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies.”
Williams purchased these items for them with her own money.
“When I found it, I just bought it and brought it to them,” said Williams. “I don’t ask anything in return, that’s not why I do it. It’s because I care, they’re my family.”
Chandler and Tant said kindness is something Williams practices all the time.
“I love her,” said Tant. “She’s there for everybody else.”
“We didn’t have any money,” said Chandler. “We didn’t have enough to get the stuff when they first said to get the stuff and she went and got it.”
Williams said helping each other out is what East Texans do.
“East Texas has always pulled together, whether it’s this virus going around or someone’s home burns down,” said Williams. “It’s what East Texans do; we stick together, no matter what.”
She said she hopes everyone is helping those at risk of contracting the coronavirus, however they are able.
“Anybody who knows the elderly, check on them,” said Williams. “Make sure they have what they need, make sure they have food.”
