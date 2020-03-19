Angelina County and City of Lufkin declare local state of disaster

Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery and City of Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown have each declared a Local State of Disaster Due to a Public State of Emergency today due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The respective declarations are effective at 11:59 p.m. March 20, 2020, and will be in place through March 27,2020, unless extended by the County Commissioners Court and City Council, for their jurisdictions, in the coming week.