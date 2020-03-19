Angelina County and City of Lufkin declare local state of disaster

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From the City of Lufkin:
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery and City of Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown have each declared a Local State of Disaster Due to a Public State of Emergency today due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The respective declarations are effective at 11:59 p.m. March 20, 2020, and will be in place through March 27,2020, unless extended by the County Commissioners Court and City Council, for their jurisdictions, in the coming week.
“Today, we joined the County and the State in declaring a state of disaster due to a public health emergency. We took this step specifically to activate the City’s emergency management plan and to proactively prevent the rapid spread of the virus,” Mayor Bob Brown said.
County Judge Don Lymbery added, “We are working locally with the City and the Angelina County & Cities Health District to coordinate our efforts. Through the cooperation of our residents listening closely to our public health experts and practicing social distancing protocols, we can reduce our risks all over the County.”
The regulations contained in the Declarations include:
• A prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people
• A prohibition of dine-in services for restaurants
• The closure of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters and commercial amusement facilities
The regulations, which have the effect of ordinances during the duration of the declarations, are meant to protect life and property and preserve critical resources while a state of disaster is in effect.
The declarations carry with them a fine up to $1,000.00 or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days, for violations of the regulations.
A copy of the City of Luflcin Declaration is available on the City’s web page, at https://vvww.cityoflufkin.com
A copy of the Angelina County Declaration is available on the County’s web page , at https://www.angelinacounty.net
