COVID-19 outbreak sinks gas prices below normal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across the country, two thirds of all states are seeing a double-digit drop in gas prices. Here in East Texas, that could impact jobs in the oil industry. UT Tyler professor of management Dr. Harold Doty says it’s due in part to a decreased demand.
“Our airplanes are flying at about 50% of the rate they were, people aren’t driving to work so we’re using a lot less fuel,” Doty said.
Lower gas prices might be good for drivers, but they’re bad news for the oil industry.
“The price of oil right now is unsustainable because no one can afford to produce and sell oil at these low prices, so I think if there’s any positive lining is that this is somewhat artificial and is not gonna last as long as we might think. In the interim, however, it’s gonna do great damage to the global economy and the Texas economy in particular,” Doty said.
Meanwhile, one of the industries expected to get impacted the most is the service industry. Many restaurants are closing their dining rooms and offering to-go orders. This could jeopardize the incomes of many.
“To someone who’s living paycheck to paycheck in a service job, you can’t tell them, well, live on your savings for six weeks until we get this restarted because they don’t have six weeks of savings,” Doty said.
Dr. Doty says although the economy will take a big hit during the outbreak, it will recover as businesses get back on track.
“We need to remember that this is not the first crisis we’ve seen as Americans. It’s not the first natural disaster we’ve seen. These things are always scary when they start, but we are the most resilient nation on earth, we will see them through,” Doty said.
