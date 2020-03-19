East Texas businesses launch to-go, delivery services as Gov. Abbott orders temporary closures

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Businesses all over East Texas will soon adjust the way they operate following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus across Texas, closing restaurants and schools, among other things.
During a news conference at the state Capitol, Abbott announced an executive order that will limit social gatherings to 10 people, prohibits dining in restaurants and bars while still allowing takeout. The order will also close gyms, ban people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care, and temporarily close schools.
The executive order is effective midnight Friday through midnight April 3, Abbott said.
Many Lufkin businesses are staying open and doing what they can to serve their customers. KTRE 9′s Erin Wides stopped by Standpipe Coffeehouse to discuss the steps they’re taking to keep the lights on.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.