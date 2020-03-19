First Alert: Locally heavy rainfall likely on Friday with a cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We look to stay mainly dry and storm-free through most of the evening and overnight hours as the main storm track associated with our impending cold front resides to our north.
On Friday, however, the much-advertised cold front will finally make its way into East Texas, bringing with it our best chance to see some widespread, heavy rainfall in quite some time. The odds of rain and thunder will be at 90%, which means indoor plans will be the way to go.
The locally heavy downpours on Friday will taper down to passing showers late in the day, but the wet weather will linger through Friday night as the upper level winds blow parallel to the cold front, keeping the periodic showers ongoing into the weekend.
This will set us up for a cloudy and much cooler weekend ahead as wake-up temperatures will be in the 50’s with daytime highs only reaching the upper 50’s on Saturday and lower 60’s by Sunday.
We will get a brief break from the wet weather during the day on Saturday before another approaching disturbance quickly brings back rain to our area by Saturday evening and Saturday night. This batch of rain will stay with us through at least the first half of the day on Sunday before the rain finally exits eastward into Louisiana.
Rainfall amounts from now through early next week still look to be on the order of two-to-three inches. This includes the rain we are expecting to see on Friday plus the rains we get over the weekend.
Outside of a 30% chance of showers on Monday, a shift in our weather pattern looks to bring us more sunshine and drier weather for much of next week as southerly winds lead to a fast warm-up. Daytime highs will be climbing into the middle 80’s by the middle and latter parts of next week, leading to well above normal readings for late March in East Texas.
