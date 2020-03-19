‘No stone unturned:’ The search for Faye Lynn Paul

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas woman has been missing for more than a month. Now Crockett police believe 79-year-old Faye Lynn Paul is the victim of a homicide.
Last month Crockett police executed a search warrant at Paul’s home in the 100 block of village way. In was at the home that police say they found evidence of a crime.
Paul’s nephew, David Denson is under investigation for capital murder. He has not been charged with capital murder but is currently being held in Houston County on a burglary of habitation charge.
Documents, obtained on Wednesday, show Denson is being held on a probation violation, related to the burglary charge. The capital murder charge stems from evidence police Chief Clayton Smith says indicates that Paul is dead.
‘We have not recovered a body. We have not located Ms. Paul at this point,” Smith said.
When asked why the case is now a homicide, the chief declined to comment.
“I’ll go back to evidence that we have located, witness statements that we’ve obtained and information per the investigation that led us to believe that she is deceased.”
Investigators have searched several different properties and waterways for Paul. Smith urges the community to help locate her.
“We know that with springtime coming, you’ll have people out boating or fishing. Being out on the water, we want them to be observant,” Smith explained. “So, if they do come across something that is abnormal or that typically they would say ‘ah that’s nothing’, to be a little more observant and to know what’s going on because that may very well lead us to Ms. Paul.”
Smith says they promised Paul’s family that they would leave no stone unturned.
“There is a lot going on in this case still. A lot of agencies are involved, and we’re not done,” Smith said.
Denson is due in court on April 20 for a hearing regarding revoking his probation.
