Resources to keep life positive during COVID-19 changes

PAREDES Family Restaurant in Mineola: Today, March 19, will be our last day open until we are allowed to reopen. We have our buffet fresh, hot, and full of food if anyone would like a free meal from 5-C (while it lasts), so as not to waste. Thank you to all of our wonderful customers for 15 years of support and friendship. We WILL reopen when this mess is over with. ❤️🙏🏻 Call us at 903-569-2424. Felipe, Tina and Family