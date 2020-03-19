Sen. Hughes talks COVID-19: ‘This is real and this is serious’

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Sen. Bryan Hughes said Thursday that COVID-19 testing options are increasing each day and he is unaware of any plans for drive-thru testing in East Texas.
“By the end of this week, Texas overall will have the capacity of 15,000 to 20,000 tests per week," Hughes said "That’s encouraging.”
Hughes said in addition to state tests, more private labs are testing.
“There are more and more private resources coming online," he said. “And you may have seen new tests are being approved, not just the traditional CDC tests."
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,907 people had been tested across the state as of Thursday morning. State data shows public labs had tested just under 700 people, while private labs had tested 1,210 people. There are more than 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.
“The good news is if your doctor thinks you need to be tested, there are going to be tests," Hughes said.
The testing lab at UT Health Science Center in Tyler is capable of testing about 50 samples a day, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. Officials were unable to specify local private labs that are testing for COVID-19.
“It’s a big deal,” Hughes said. “It’s serious. A lot of us weren’t sure at first if this was overblown, but I think we realize now that this is real and this is serious. If we practice social distancing and do our part, we’ll get through this.”
Hughes added he and his team are taking part in frequent conference calls with the governor’s office, the White House, and health officials.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.