Thursday’s Weather: More rain possible today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm, humid and breezy to start the day today. Temperatures will barely drop into the 60s this morning with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible this morning and then a few thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. There is a slight chance that a few of the afternoon storms could become strong to severe, especially north of I-20. Damaging winds and small hail will be the main threat with any stronger storms. A cold front arrives tomorrow morning with a much more likely chance for widespread showers and thundershowers. Some of the rainfall with the cold front tomorrow will be heavy at times. Temperatures will be dropping behind the front into the 50s tomorrow afternoon with blustery north winds. A break in the rain for most of the day Saturday, but still mostly cloudy. Showers will return to the area by late Saturday evening and increase through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend but should warm up quickly early next week.