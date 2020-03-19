Walmart shortening hours for extra stocking and cleaning, offering senior shopping time

According to a statement today, Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. While the store hours change for customers, they say associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.