Way Back Sports: A look at the 2014 SFA basketball team

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sports fans around the country are sad today with no NCAA Tournament after the annual event was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Today would have been the first day of the event where East Texas fans expected to see SFA play.
In our latest installment of Way Back Sports, we look at the 2014 SFA team. In 2013 the team looked good enough to make the NCAA Tournament but lost in the conference tournament and settled for a bid to the NIT. The next season though SFA made sure they were in the big event, winning 28 straight games before heading to San Diego for the first round of the tournament.
As a 12-seed SFA took on 5-seed VCU. SFA trailed by 4 in closing seconds. Desmond Haymon hit a three-pointer as time expired and was fouled. His free throw went in and the game went to overtime where SFA would hold on for the win. It was their first ever tournament win and set off a run of three-straight tournament appearances.
Tonight at 10 on KTRE Sports, we talk to some of the team and former coach Brad Underwood about the experience and for the first time hear about a team bonding experience on an elevator.
