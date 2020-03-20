Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative lobby closure begins March 20 at 5 p.m.

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The health and safety of our members and our employees is Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative’s primary focus. Due to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Office of the Texas Governor recommendations on controlling the spread of Coronavirus/COVID-19, the Cooperative’s lobby will be temporarily closed effective at 5:00 PM on Friday, March 20, 2020. While no one can predict the overall impact of this global issue, or the local impact should it touch our community directly, DETEC employees are working hard to ensure electric service remains unaffected.