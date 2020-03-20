Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative lobby closure begins March 20 at 5 p.m.

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The health and safety of our members and our employees is Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative’s primary focus. Due to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Office of the Texas Governor recommendations on controlling the spread of Coronavirus/COVID-19, the Cooperative’s lobby will be temporarily closed effective at 5:00 PM on Friday, March 20, 2020. While no one can predict the overall impact of this global issue, or the local impact should it touch our community directly, DETEC employees are working hard to ensure electric service remains unaffected.
Member Service Representatives can handle all your account needs such as billing questions, payments, establishing new service, reporting outages, status of current work orders, etc. over the phone by calling 936-229-4000 or 1-866-392-2547, option #2. On-hold times may be higher during this time, but we will work diligently to take care of everyone as quickly as possible.
Outages: Outages may be reported 24 hours a day by calling 1-800-392-5986. Crews will continue to respond to all outages immediately.
Payment Options:
Phone: 1-866-392-2547, option #1 - Representatives are available to help you pay your bill 24 hours a day by using a Visa, Master Card, Discover or American Express debit/credit card or Electronic Check. For prompt service, please have your account number available. There is no fee for this service.
Online: DETEC offers secure online bill pay via our website at www.deepeast.com. First time users will need their account number, the phone number associated with the account and the last 4 digits of the social security number of the account holder available to create an account. You can make a payment online using a Visa, Master Card, Discover, American Express debit/credit card or Electronic Check. There is no fee for this service. For assistance with accessing your account online, call 936-229-4000 or 1-866-392-2547, option #2.
By Mail: Payments may be mailed to: Deep East Texas Electric Co-op, PO Box 736, San Augustine, Texas 75972
Secured Office Drop Box: DETEC offers a secured drop box outside our office at: 880 TX Hwy 21 East, San Augustine, Texas 75972
If you have been affected by COVID-19 and need help with your account, please contact the Cooperative.
We encourage you to take all precautions by following recommendations of health professionals.
Please be on the lookout for scammers who may try to take advantage of this event. If you receive any suspicious calls about your account, including demands for payment or threatening service disconnection, hang up and call us directly at 936-229-4000 or 1-866-392-2547, option #2.
We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.
