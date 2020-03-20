Driver license expiration dates extended, DL offices closed in light of COVID-19 outbreak

Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, DL offices across the state have been closed until further notice. The temporary closure does not apply to individuals seeking an initial CDL. A number of DL offices across the state are designated as CDL sites — these offices will offer CDL testing by appointment only. If you already have a CDL skills test scheduled, that appointment remains valid. For those needing to schedule a CDL test, you can schedule an appointment by sending an email to cdlappointments@dps.texas.gov. Please include your name, DL number, date of birth, telephone number, email address and your preferred office location in your request.