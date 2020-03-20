Educators across East Texas meet the challenge of teaching online during COVID-19 outbreak

(KTRE) - Thousands of students from elementary age to university level are hitting the computers to start online courses, an alternative to face-to-face instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students are adjusting, but so are their teachers, some of whom have little to no experience with online instruction.
“It can be hard to get into at first,” said Aaron Moulton, assistant professor at Stephen F. Austin State University. “I’ve heard horror stories of colleagues at other institutions who were literally told... ‘Okay, don’t forget to use this program. Good luck.'"
KTRE 9′s Donna Mccollum reports how SFA professors are rising to the challenge, and the help they’re receiving along the way.
