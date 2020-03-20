Educators across East Texas meet the challenge of teaching online during COVID-19 outbreak

Teachers find new ways to reach students, most of whom have little to no experience with online instruction

By Donna McCollum and Jeff Wright | March 20, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 2:35 PM

(KTRE) - Thousands of students from elementary age to university level are hitting the computers to start online courses, an alternative to face-to-face instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students are adjusting, but so are their teachers, some of whom have little to no experience with online instruction.

“It can be hard to get into at first,” said Aaron Moulton, assistant professor at Stephen F. Austin State University. “I’ve heard horror stories of colleagues at other institutions who were literally told... ‘Okay, don’t forget to use this program. Good luck.'"

